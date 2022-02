Steve Chagnon of the band Mallory Weiss joins the show to talk about their new single “Wasteland,” how they work together as a band, and his role at Windwood Productions. Check out Mallory Weiss at https://www.facebook.com/malloryweissmusic/

Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and more at http://thenewenglandtake.com

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake