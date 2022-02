This week on Facing the Future we talk with Rep. Jim Cooper a Democrat from Tennessee and founding member of the House Blue Dog Coalition. After 32 years in Congress and a long record of pushing for fiscal responsibility, Cooper has decided not to run for re-election this year. We discuss this difficult decision and get his take on the challenges ahead. Also, Tori Gorman and Steve Robinson join me to discuss the new jobs numbers and the prospects for a government shutdown.

