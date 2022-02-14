The New England Take: James Fox and Emily Doherty, New Hampshire Insurance Department

Property & Casualty Director James Fox and Attorney Emily Doherty, of the NH Insurance Department, discuss their work and the unique ways auto insurance works in New Hampshire. This is a sponsored segment presented by the NH Insurance Department, learn more about them at https://www.nh.gov/insurance/

