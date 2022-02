Graphic designer and branding expert Rachel Sotak, of RS Creative, discusses her work, the importance of branding for businesses, and creating a community with Broaden Collective. Check out her website at https://rachelsotakcreative.com

Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and more at http://thenewenglandtake.com

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake