This week on Facing the Future as Congress deals with yet another shutdown threat, we’ll talk about the broken federal budget process with David Lerman, Editor of CQ Budget.

Then, I’ll look back on Paul Tsongas’ victory in the 1992 New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary with Brian Keane, President of SmartPower, who was a key staffer on the Tsongas campaign and later became The Concord Coalition’s field director.