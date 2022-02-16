Beyond Politics: Michael Cohen: “We Have to Decide Not to Be the Party of Bull$%^&”

No…not that Michael Cohen. This Michael Cohen is one of the most thoughtful, analytic, and interesting minds in the Republican Party. Mike has worked in politics for 25 years, primarily in polling, and he also teaches at Johns Hopkins University’s graduate communications program and has appeared on numerous media outlets.

He had the number one opinion piece in The Hill this weekend, making the case that Mike Pence should run for President. He is “out” on the Republican Party right now. So I asked him, what would it take to get him back in? We also cover both parties’ prospects for the midterms, his book “Modern Political Campaigns” and whether America is simply depressed.