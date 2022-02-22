Beyond Politics: Democrats Facing a Stark Reality

Democratic political and media consultant Mark Bergman has a message for Democrats…we’re right about a lot of things, including striving for equality, supporting working families on needs like child care, and following the science on Covid. But the voters are not seeing things the same way. It’s partly the message, partly the priorities we talk about, partly the brand of the entire party…and there’s a healthy dose of distortion from right-wing media. But the bottom line is, we’re losing the middle, and we can’t win elections in 2022 or 2024 with just our activist base, because the Republican base is even more fired up.

We need to appeal to persuadable working-class voters again. The good news is that it ain’t over yet. “That’s why you play the whole ball game…the Cincinnati Bengals thought they were going to win the Super Bowl until the final two minutes,” Mark says. In this episode, Mark gives a dose of reality, but also some helpful pointers about how to fight back against the headwinds the party is facing.