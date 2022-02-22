Capitol Closeup: Governor Sununu Is Trying to Navigate Republican Turbulence. Is It Working?

Paul speaks with Veteran award-winning NH journalist Kevin Landrigan about Governor Chris Sununu and his recent State of the state address. Sununu was recently touted by the Washington Post as one of the top ten potential candidates for President in 2024, ahead of a number of notable national figures. How is the Governor skating the fractious lines on the ice in the Republican party between the radical right and the moderate wings? What’s he saying about Washington? How is it playing at home? All this and more on this week’s Capitol Close Up.

Share this: Share

Reddit

