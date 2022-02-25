Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin talks with A. J. on WKXL in the Morning about energy efficiency funding getting approved, voting rights getting another round of legislation, and Afghan resettlement. Get more of their work at newhampshirebulletin.com
New Hampshire Bulletin: Energy, Voting, Refugees
Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin talks with A. J. on WKXL in the Morning about energy efficiency funding getting approved, voting rights getting another round of legislation, and Afghan resettlement. Get more of their work at newhampshirebulletin.com