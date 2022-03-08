Capitol Closeup: A subtle difference that could be costing you big

It’s a topic that sounds a little technical, so most people assume it’s not worth paying attention to. But it’s a difference that may be costing you thousands of dollars. In this episode, financial planner Mike Morton explains the difference between the mutual funds we’re all familiar with and ETFs, and why that difference is likely to show up in your tax bill. He also covers:

Why you should invest in ETFs, not mutual funds, in your brokerage account

An explanation of A, B, and C class shares of mutual funds

What is an index fund?

The difference between an active fund and a passive fund

Why are mutual funds and ETFs taxed disparately?