This week on Facing the Future we look at the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its implications for the U.S. and world economies. Our guest is former Congressman Richard Swett (D-NH), who served as the U.S. Ambassador to Denmark (a NATO member) from 1998 to 2001. Then we turn our attention back to Washington where Congress is still trying to wrap up a funding deal for this year, including additional COVID relief and aid for Ukraine.

