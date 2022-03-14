The New England Take: Superintendent Kathleen Murphy on Concord masking changes

Concord School District Superintendent Kathleen Murphy addresses their removal of the masking requirement, the path forward for COVID-19 rules, and how they will work to catch kids back up. More about the school district can be found at https://www.sau8.org

Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and more at https://www.nhtalkradio.com/?page_id=15114

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake

Follow WKXL at https://facebook.com/nhtalkradio and https://twitter.com/wkxlnh

