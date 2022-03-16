Artful Living with Marty Donovan

In this week’s episode of “Artful Living,” we welcome Marty Donovan from the Natural Wellness Corner, right here in Concord, NH.

For decades, Martin “Marty” Donovan, RPh, DCN, Dip. Herb., has provided expert pharmaceutical, nutritional and herbal care to his Concord customers and neighbors. What began as a family-owned, community pharmacy in 1982 (then called The Medicine Shoppe) has since grown into a comprehensive center for wellness, with the most trusted nutritional counseling and natural supplements in New Hampshire.

For more information, visit their website: https://naturalwellnesscorner.com/covid-19-natural-wellness-corner-remains-open/