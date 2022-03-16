Great Ideas: How Does the Fed Control Inflation?

Today, it appears that we are on the verge of the Federal Reserve Bank taking a major step to control inflation, which remains the number one topic on Americans’ minds after setting a 40-year high in February. But what exactly is the Fed doing, and why? Why is their step today different from anything they have tried before? And what will the consequences be?

Our guest is Steve Robinson, the chief economist at the Concord Coalition, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to educating the public and finding common-sense solutions to our nation’s fiscal policy challenges.