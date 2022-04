Annmarie Timmins of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead on WKXL in the Morning to discuss the latest changes to COVID-19 hospitalization classifications, some new legislative parking, and abortion law reform. Get the latest from them at newhampshirebulletin.com

Articles Discuss:

– newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/03/31/s…talizations/

– newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/03/31/h…l-diagnosis/

– newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/new-h…r-lawmakers/