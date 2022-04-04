Beyond Politics: Are Dems Aiming At the Wrong Targets? With Jason Sattler

According to Jason Sattler, better known to his army of Twitter followers as @LOLGOP and a former columnist and member of the USA TODAY Board of Contributors, “Marjorie Taylor Greene could marry Hunter Biden, put her pronouns on her Twitter bio, and give herself a real-time abortion on Tucker Carlson’s desk while wearing a rainbow-colored N95 mask – she’d still win.” So why are Dems giving her opponent so much darn money? This question, which he posed in a great article on The Editorial Board, provoked my own upcoming article on that site (subscribe free here) and today’s conversation, which covers why Dems pick the wrong targets, what the role of social media is, whether Republicans have an in-built advantage, and what Democrats can do to win more and protect democracy better. You can follow me on Twitter at @MattLRobison.

Share this: Share

Reddit

