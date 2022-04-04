Capitol Closeup: The Future of Marijuana in New Hampshire and the US

Paul speaks with Karen O’Keefe, the State Policy director for the Marijuana Policy Project, the national organization working to reform cannabis laws in the United States. The New Hampshire House has just passed HB 1598 which proposes to give the State Liquor Commission a monopoly on regulating, growing, and selling retail recreational marijuana in state liquor stores. With its fate uncertain in the Senate, the Governor sounds open to this new source of revenue for the state coffers. Opponents say it’s unworkable.

In a wide-ranging discussion, Paul and Karen cover the history of marijuana in the United States from colonial times to the present day and dig deep into the potential problems the latest proposed New Hampshire marijuana scheme presents.

Photo by: Matthew Brodeur