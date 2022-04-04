Beyond Politics: A Glimmer of Hope for Dems

Neil Levesque oversees the Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll, one of the most respected polls in any swing state in the country. Their newest survey shows an uptick in voter mood over the past two months, creating some hopeful signs for Democratic incumbents facing re-election, including in the most-watched Senate race in the country.

So what’s going on here, how much further do Dems need to go to pull things out in 2022, and what issues are driving the discussion heading into the summer? Neil and Matt break it all down.