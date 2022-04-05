The New England Take: Rob Azevedo

Author, radio host, and music promoter Rob Azevedo joins the show to talk about the New Hampshire music scene, writing, and life. Follow him on Facebook for the latest at https://www.facebook.com/rob.azevedo.3, get his Manchester Ink Link Articles at https://manchesterinklink.com/author/rob-azevedo/, and get his books on Amazon.

Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and more at https://www.nhtalkradio.com/?page_id=15114

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake

Follow WKXL at https://facebook.com/nhtalkradio and https://twitter.com/wkxlnh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR