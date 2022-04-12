Capitol Closeup: What’s Really Happening with the ACA in America

Paul speaks with Lucy Hodder, a leader at the UNH Health Care Policy and Practice Institute, about the state of health care. President Obama recently visited the White House for the first time since 2017 to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the ACA.

The Affordable Care Act was derisively termed “Obamacare” by Republicans who have made it their priority to repeal the law, but it’s now supported by a majority of Americans. Paul and Lucy talk about the benefits of the law and also what more needs to be done to continue health care reform.