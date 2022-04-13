The New England Take: Kate Baker Demers, Children’s Scholarship Fund NH

Kate Baker Demers, Executive Director of Children’s Scholarship Fund NH, tells stories of families who are using New Hampshire’s Education Freedom Accounts, how education is not one size fits all, and the work of her organization. Learn more about the Children’s Scholarship Fund at https://nh.scholarshipfund.org

Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and more at https://www.nhtalkradio.com/?page_id=15114

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake

Follow WKXL at https://facebook.com/nhtalkradio and https://twitter.com/wkxlnh

