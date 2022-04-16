Great Ideas: Making the US the Arsenal of Clean Energy

Today, breaking the West’s addiction to Russian oil and gas. The war in Ukraine has unified the US and most European countries and led to almost unprecedented cooperation on sanctions and economic measures to try to stop Russian aggression. But the hardest area to navigate has been energy.

Oil is a global commodity that is very sensitive to price shocks like the current war, while Europe is highly dependent on both oil and gas from Russia’s vast supply. Already, gas prices in the US have risen because of the war, and European leaders have balked at cutting off Russian sources of supply fearing the consequences for their own economies. Is there a way out of this Russian energy trap?

Our guest today says yes. Josh Freed is Senior Vice President for the Climate and Energy Program at Third Way, a center-left think tank in Washington DC.