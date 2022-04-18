Beyond Politics: Globe Columnist Kimberly Atkins Stohr | Insurrection, CROWNs, and the Shadow Docket

With so much legal news, we’re thrilled to finally bring you one of the really bright minds in legal and political commentary, Kimberly Atkins Stohr. She’s a senior opinion writer and columnist for the Boston Globe, an MSNBC contributor, and co-host of the podcast #SistersInLaw (with our previous guest Joyce Vance).

We tackle the true impact of Kentanji Brown Jackson, insurrection texts, seditious conspiracy, Merrick Garland, pulling out all the available legal tools on guns, the CROWN Act, and whether the Supreme Court needs to be reined in.