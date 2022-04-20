The New England Take: Ross Connolly on HB629

Deputy State Director Ross Connolly of Americans for Prosperity New Hampshire discusses NH HB629, a bill aiming to decriminalize possession and growing small amounts of cannabis, which is up for a vote on April 21st. Learn more about AFP-NH: https://americansforprosperity.org/state/new-hampshire/

Get the back episodes, watch the videos, and more at https://www.nhtalkradio.com/?page_id=15114

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake

Follow WKXL at https://facebook.com/nhtalkradio and https://twitter.com/wkxlnh

