Beyond Politics: Donald McNeil, former lead NYT Covid Reporter, On Our Troubling Pandemic Future

Recently, it’s been clear that we’ve entered a new phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s just not clear exactly what this phase is, or where we’re going from here. Are we in even worse shape than we thought on Covid, or for the next pandemic that is inevitably coming? Whenever we wonder about questions like this, we think of Donald G. McNeil, Jr.

Throughout much of the pandemic, for millions of readers and podcast listeners in the US and around the world, he has been one of the most trusted, thoughtful, and clear explainers of the science of the coronavirus. He was the lead reporter on the Covid-19 pandemic for the New York Times. Today, we welcome him back to discuss his new article: “Better Luck Next Pandemic: Will we do better next time? Not from what I can see now.”