New Hampshire Bulletin: Abortion, Vaccines, Privacy

Senior Reporter Annmarie Timmins of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead on WKXL in the Morning to talk about fatal fetal anomaly exception to the 24 week abortion ban, conscientious objector exemption for vaccines, and the AG’s concerns about ‘personal privacy’ bill. Get more from them at https://newhampshirebulletin.com
Articles discussed:
- Senate passes bill adding fatal fetal anomaly exception to 24-week abortion ban
- Opponents of conscientious objector exemption for vaccines say bill isn’t ‘misunderstood’
- Lawmakers look to address AG’s concerns about ‘personal privacy’ bill