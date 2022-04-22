New Hampshire Bulletin: Abortion, Vaccines, Privacy

Senior Reporter Annmarie Timmins of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead on WKXL in the Morning to talk about fatal fetal anomaly exception to the 24 week abortion ban, conscientious objector exemption for vaccines, and the AG’s concerns about ‘personal privacy’ bill. Get more from them at https://newhampshirebulletin.com

Articles discussed:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR