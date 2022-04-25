The New England Take: Libs of TikTok and an A+ President

Matt Robison of WKXL’s Beyond Politics and A. J. Kierstead discuss the “crapnado” that is the Libs of TikTok expose and debate the effectiveness of President Biden. Follow Matt on Twitter and Facebook.

