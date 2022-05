Paul interviews Wayland Bunnell, the director of Concord Community Player’s upcoming production of “Last Gas”, May 6-8 at the Concord City Auditorium. The play by actor/playwright John Cariani is a sometimes gritty comedy set in the last gas/convenience store before the Canadian border in Northernmost Maine.

Cariani is well-known for his previous work, “Almost Maine” which has set records for the number of high schools and regional theater productions over the past few years.