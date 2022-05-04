Facing the Future: First Quarter GDP | Down But Not Out

This week on Facing the Future we’ll look at the state of the economy, including the first-quarter GDP report, inflation expectations, the prospects for a “soft landing” as the Fed begins to tighten monetary policy, and whether there are any glimmers of hope for immigration reform. Our guest is Douglas Holtz-Eakin, President of the American Action Forum and former director of the Congressional Budget Office. Concord Coalition policy director Tori Gorman and chief economist Steve Robinson joined the conversation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR