Facing the Future: First Quarter GDP | Down But Not Out

This week on Facing the Future we’ll look at the state of the economy, including the first-quarter GDP report, inflation expectations, the prospects for a “soft landing” as the Fed begins to tighten monetary policy, and whether there are any glimmers of hope for immigration reform. Our guest is Douglas Holtz-Eakin, President of the American Action Forum and former director of the Congressional Budget Office. Concord Coalition policy director Tori Gorman and chief economist Steve Robinson joined the conversation.

