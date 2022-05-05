Beyond Politics: Why Alito’s Roe Argument Makes No Sense, and Why It Could Wipe Out a Wide Range of Rights

Even though it was widely anticipated, the release of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade sent a jolt through America. But the opinion itself is a maze of choppy logic, invented legal tests, and cherry-picked precedents – an exercise in stretching an argument to reach a preordained conclusion. To understand what is going on and the impact it could have, we turn to Kimberly Whele, a law professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law and a former Assistant US Attorney who is highly regarded for her clear legal explanations as a CBS News legal analyst and in her appearances on CNN, MSNBC, NBC, BBC, and NPR. Professor Wehle walks through why the ruling is so misguided, and how it could deal a profound blow to many fundamental rights that Americans have come to take for granted.

