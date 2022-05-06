New Hampshire Bulletin: Housing and Cannabis

Reporter Ethan DeWitt of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead on WKXL in the Morning to talk bout the $100 million workforce housing grant program and recent efforts to legalize cannabis. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com
Articles discussed
- https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/05/04/after-delay-executive-council-approves-sununus-100-million-workforce-housing-grant-program/
- https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/04/29/senate-votes-down-cannabis-legalization-bills-dashing-supporters-hopes-for-2022/