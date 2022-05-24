The New England Take: Reporter Paul Cuno-Booth on pretextual traffic stops

Reporter Paul Cuno-Booth, Granite State News Collaborative, discusses his reporting around pretextual traffic stops, the racial disparities around it, and the need for data to understand the situation.

Articles Discussed

– https://www.concordmonitor.com/-Why-did-I-get-stopped—-State-police-use-minor-traffic-violations-to-search-for-drugs-46356674

– https://www.nhpr.org/nh-news/2022-05-17/pretextual-traffic-police-stops-racial-disparities-black-latino-drivers-nh

