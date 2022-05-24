Beyond Politics: Schumer’s Former Right Hand Man | What Can Dems Actually Do About the Midterms?

There’s no shortage of virtual ink being spilled over the idea that Democrats are in Big Trouble in November. As I point out in my new Newsweek article, the President’s party has almost always bled seats in midterms, and this year, even a handful of losses will mean a Republican majority. So for Democratic members of Congress desperately trying to hold on to the slimmest of majorities, the question becomes, what should they do and what can they do in the dwindling number of months before the election? We wanted to pose that question to one of our favorite guests, Ryan McConaghy, who was US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s former right-hand man on the connection between policy and politics. Now at Forbes Tate, Ryan continues to provide advice to advocacy groups across America, but we drag him in for some wisdom for Democrats right now.

Share this: Share

Reddit

