Capitol Closeup: The Abortion Battle in New Hampshire

Paul has a spirited discussion with Kayla Montgomery, Vice President of Public Affairs for Planned Parenthood of Northern New England. They talk about the efforts of the Republican-controlled New Hampshire legislature and Executive Council to defund Planned Parenthood and other family health care providers, and about Governor Sununu’s shifting statements on women’s reproductive health, claiming he is pro-choice while signing New Hampshire’s first abortion ban into law and stating publicly that he has done more for the pro-life movement than anyone.

And, they discuss the unconscionable ban on abortion which went into effect on January 1 of this year that, for the first time in New Hampshire, limits a women’s right to choose, criminalizes doctors, contains no exceptions for rape and incest, and represents a stunning assault on New Hampshire’s traditional and popular respect for an individual’s right to privacy.