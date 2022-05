This week on Facing the Future we’ll get an update on COVID-19 as cases and hospitalizations are rising again. We’ll discuss the outlook with Dr. Jodie Guest, an epidemiologist, and professor at Emory University. She also serves as an advisor to the Centers for Disease Control. As we face the third summer with COVID, what lessons have we learned, and what needs to be done? Plus, we’ll find out whether Monkeypox is a new threat.

