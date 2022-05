To discuss the issues with the latest attempt to undo bail reform with New Hampshire HB 1476, A. J. speaks with Ross Connolly of AFP-NH and Professor Buzz Scherr of UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law and the Portsmouth Police Commission.

