Part 2 of the show is a show about automated savings and how it can help your financial future. But it’s really about stress. The stress of decisions. The stress of making a budget and sticking to it. The stress of multitasking. Host Matt Robison and Mike Morton of Morton Financial Advice focus in on how one simple action can make your day-to-day, week-to-week life easier, and also make you way better off in the future.

