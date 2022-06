Writer and podcaster Anthony Payton is a writer at the Granite State News Collaborative highlighting the diversity of our communities with stories of people the average Granite Stater might not get to see or meet. Check out his work at https://www.collaborativenh.org/common-ground-initiative

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake

Follow WKXL at https://facebook.com/nhtalkradio and https://twitter.com/wkxlnh