Beyond Politics: Political Writer Jason Sattler | Want to Save Democracy? Save Michigan

Former USA Today Contributing Editor Jason Sattler (known to legions of fans on Twitter as @LOLGOP) has a smart new article out this week on The Editorial Board explaining why if you want to understand what’s happening in American politics — if you want to save democracy itself — look to Michigan. Time and again, it all comes back there. Matt and Jason take a closer look at why Michigan is so pivotal and how you can use it as a lens into winning in the critical upper Midwest swing states and the entire current political dynamic. Follow Jason on Twitter at @LOLGOP and Matt at @MattLRobison.

