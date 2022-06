Paul interviews NH State Senator Becky Whitley in a wide-ranging discussion about what she’s found to be the biggest challenges and surprises in a new legislature, how to get things done in the New Hampshire Senate with a right-wing majority, her focus on issues around women and children, and her legislative successes. Redistricting has given Senator Whitley new constituents in Bow for November’s election and she discusses what she’s doing to introduce herself.

