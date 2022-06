This Week on Facing the Future, we take a deep dive into the latest 10-year federal budget and economic outlook newly released by the Congressional Budget Office. Concord Coalition Executive Director Bob Bixby, chief economist Steve Robinson, policy director Tori Gorman, and national field director Phil Smith all team up to crunch the numbers and translate what they mean for your future, in a program hosted by Concord’s communications director Av Harris.

