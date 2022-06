Author Seth David Radwell has a theory about where the great divide in America comes from. It was here at the start. His book American Schism traces those roots to two different views of the Enlightenment and then follows the course of how we’ve compromised around — and fought over — those differences ever since. He argues that understanding this history, and returning to finding strength in the differences, is the key to finding a path forward as a country.

Share this: Share

Reddit