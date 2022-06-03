Beyond Politics: Washington Monthly Contributing Editor Anne Kim: Rick Scott’s Cruelty, the Future of STEM, and America’s Lost Youth

Prolific and insightful writer Anne Kim is a Washington Monthly contributing editor and the author of Abandoned: America’s Lost Youth and the Crisis of Disconnection. She does in her writing what we do on this show: dive down below the surface into areas we often don’t think enough about.

We touch on the glib cruelty beneath Senator Rick Scott’s plan for America, her in-depth report on women and minorities in STEM fields, and the lost generation of millions of young people in America neither working nor in school.