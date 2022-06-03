New Hampshire Bulletin: Summer Education and Long COVID

Senior Reporter Annmarie Timmins of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins WKXL in the Morning’s A. J. Kierstead to talk about NH DOE funding summer programs, long COVID patient dilemma, and an update to abortion laws. More from them at https://newhampshirebulletin.com

Articles Discussed
https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/06/01/from-skepticism-to-insurance-denials-long-covid-patients-face-more-than-only-health-challenges/
https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/sununu-signs-fatal-fetal-anomaly-bill-rejects-repeal-of-abortion-clinic-buffer-zones/

