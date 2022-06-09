Beyond Politics: How to Think Like a Lawyer, and Why You Should Want To

Our guest today may be the bravest woman in America because she has the gumption to argue that we could all learn a thing or two from lawyers, and in fact, if YOU could think more like a lawyer, you’d make better decisions and be happier. Her new book is called “How to Think Like a Lawyer – and Why.”

Kim Wehle is a law professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law and a former Assistant US Attorney and you may recognize her not only from her work as a CBS News legal analyst but also from her appearances on CNN, MSNBC, NBC, BBC, NPR and here as our previous guest on Beyond Politics.