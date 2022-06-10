Beyond Politics: The Editorial Board’s John Stoehr | Boudin, Democracy, and Questioning Media Narratives

The Editorial Board, edited by longtime newspaper veteran John Stoehr, publishes articles designed to make you think. You may agree, disagree, or find yourself alternating between the two. And that’s the idea. John and Matt talk about what the recall of Chesa Boudin really means, why the media narrative about it (and a lot of things) isn’t quite right, and whether more democracy is the cure for what ails many of our failing government systems, and our ambivalent relationship with Twitter.

