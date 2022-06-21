Beyond Politics: Bonus Podcast | It’s Not About the Insurrection, It’s About Everything That Came Before It

Right before recording our show yesterday with NBC legal analyst Barbara McQuade, Matt joined legendary West Virginia radio broadcaster Howard Monroe for a quick conversation about the January 6 hearings, in which he previewed the emerging argument that January 6 was a big deal, but from a legal standpoint may now take a back seat to everything that preceded it.

Because as professor McQuade argued, there are two ways to prosecute Donald Trump and his co-conspirators that have almost nothing to do with the attack on January 6, and they both have a growing stack of proof to support them. Howard and Matt get into what that case is and why we may be entering a new phase of thinking about the investigation in this quick bonus pod.