Facing The Future: The DC Economic Conundrum

This week on Facing the Future, it looks like the economic party is really over. After nearly 15 years of extremely low-interest rates leading to economic stimulus, tax cuts, and spending and borrowing sprees, we have the highest inflation in 40 years. But as the federal reserve tries to lower inflation by hiking interest rates, many economists and DC politicians are now openly acknowledging that we may be headed for a recession. So what can Congress and the Biden administration do? Concord Coalition policy director Tori Gorman and chief economist Steve Robinson join me.

