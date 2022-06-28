Facing The Future: How Should We Fix Social Security?

This week on Facing the Future, we are joined once again by Marc Goldwein, Senior Vice President and Senior Policy Director with the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, as we look at various options to fix Social Security. A recent report from the trustees of the Social Security trust fund estimates that the trust fund will be insolvent by 2035 if Congress doesn’t take major action. Insolvency could lead to major benefit cuts for retirees and the disabled. Concord’s policy director Tori Gorman and chief economist Steve Robinson also join the discussion.

