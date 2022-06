A. J. and his son Isaac give a review of the Disney Plus show “Obi-Wan Kenobi” after checking out the finale (spoilers, it’s a mixed bag…).

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify, and Pocket Casts.

Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake

Follow WKXL at https://facebook.com/nhtalkradio and https://twitter.com/wkxlnh